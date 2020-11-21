How to Watch the 2021 GRAMMY Awards Nominations

This year brought many things to a halt, but one thing that didn't stop is the music. The 2021 GRAMMY nominations will be announced on Tuesday, courtesy of Recording Academy Interim President Harvey Mason Jr., as well as some special guests, ahead of the ceremony, currently set for a Jan. 31, 2021 broadcast on CBS.

Among the biggest names in music who could be nominated: Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B for their "W.A.P." collab, Taylor Swift for our favorite album that brought the sweater weather early, Folklore, Blackpink for their aptly titled album, The Album, Dua Lipa for her chart-topping Future Nostalgia album and so many more.

You're going to want to follow along with the GRAMMY nominations right as they happen, as well as get all the instant reactions and analysis of the snubs and surprises, and ET is here to help you do just that! Read on for how to watch the 2021 GRAMMY nominations as well as ET's continued coverage.

When are the 2021 GRAMMY nominations? Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

How to watch: The one-hour live-streamed event will air on ETLive.com as well as on GRAMMY.com and on the Recording Academy's social handles -- @RecordingAcad on Twitter, Recording Academy on Facebook and @recordingacademy on Instagram You can also watch ET Live on our app on your connected mobile device or smart TV, as well as in CBS All Access or on channel 190 on Pluto TV.

How to watch ET's reactions and analysis to the nominations: After the nominations, ET's Denny Directo will host a live panel discussion at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.M. ET with BET's Gia Peppers, MTV's Kevan Kenney and Brooke Reese from Apple Music. Check that out on ETLive.com, plus read ETonline.com for the complete list of GRAMMYs nominees, as well as all the snubs, surprises and storylines for the GRAMMY nominations, and head to our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for even more of a breakdown.

