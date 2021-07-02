How to Watch 'Space Jam: A New Legacy': Premiere Date, Cast and More

Space Jam 2 is almost here! LeBron James teams up with the Tune Squad for his biggest challenge since coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which premieres in theaters and on HBO Max this month.

The follow-up to the 1996 classic finds this generation's top NBA star teaming up with the Looney Tunes, much like Michael Jordan did in the original, only this time, LeBron is playing for his son, who has been kidnapped by a rogue A.I. (Don Cheadle). The film was directed by Ryan D. Lee and produced by Ryan Coogler.

If you don't want to miss the JAM, read on for all the details on Space Jam: A New Legacy below.

When does Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere? Friday, July 16.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy on HBO Max: Just subscribe to HBO Max to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy when it premieres on July 16, and will be available for 31 days. HBO Max plans cost $14.99 per month, and if you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, you may already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for more details.

How to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters: Just like the thrill of being back in an NBA arena, if you're safely vaccinated, you might be ready to get back to theaters to see LeBron and the Tune Squad throw down! Go ahead and search Fandango to watch Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters if it's playing near you.

Who's in the cast? Zendaya will voice Lola Bunny in the movie, which alongside LeBron James and Cheadle will also feature Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. You can also expect some major NBA and WNBA superstars, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi and Klay Thompson.

That's all, folks!

In the meantime, watch the video below for what Cheadle had to say about facing off against LeBron.