How to Watch 'Mare of Easttown': Premiere Date, Time and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kate Winslet's new series is already garnering a lot of praise, and you can watch it this Sunday! Mare of Easttown, which premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, is a seven-part limited series that stars Winslet as a small-town detective investigating a local murder as her own life falls apart. Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back) executive produced and wrote for the show. Mare of Easttown also reunites Winslet with her Mildred Pierce co-star, Guy Pearce, who will play a local creative writing professor on the show.

Read on for everything you need to know on how to watch Mare of Easttown, including date, time and how to watch in the U.K.

When does Mare of Easttown premiere? The show premieres on Sunday, April 18 on HBO at 10 p.m. ET, and you will also be able to stream on HBO Max. In the U.K., the show will premiere on Monday, April 19.

How to watch: You can watch Mare of Easttown on HBO and stream on HBO Max -- subscribe for $14.99/month, or if you already had HBO before the launch of HBO Max, you may already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.

HBO Max

Michele K. Short/HBO

>HBO Max

STREAMING APRIL 18

How to watch Mare of Easttown in the U.K.: The show will air weekly at 9 p.m. on Mondays starting on April 19, where you can watch on Sky Atlantic with NOW.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for what Winslet had to say about acting alongside her childhood crush, Pearce!