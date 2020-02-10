How to Watch ET Live's 'Why I Vote' 2020 Election Special

Election Day 2020 is Nov. 3, have you registered to vote? With COVID-19, the stakes for our country seem higher than ever, which is one reason why activists, celebrities and politicians around the country are highlighting the importance of voting. That civic duty is at the center of Why I Vote, ET's new special, premiering on Sunday, that's all about making our voice heard.

The Why I Vote special will feature celebs like Taylor Swift, David Dobrik, Kal Penn and more using their platform to encourage voting, information for how and when to vote, especially in the time of the coronavirus, as well as movies to get you educated and excited to vote. Plus, ET will revisit the late Chadwick Boseman's impassioned 2018 call for young people to vote that resonates just as much today.

So how do you watch the special? Read on for details below.

When is the special:Why I Vote will stream on ET Live on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

How to watch: Watch Why I Vote at ETLive.com, on the ET Live app on your device, or by watching ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV, or by watching ET Live on CBS All Access.

Meanwhile, watch the video below for more from Penn on the importance of young voters in the 2020 election.