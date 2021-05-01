How to Watch 'Cruella' on Disney Plus and in Theaters: Release Date, Trailer and More

Cruella de Vil is in the building. Emma Stone portrays the Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians during her younger years in the new movie Cruella, which comes out on Disney+ and in theaters on Friday, May 28.

"As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty villainous. In this film, we get to see how she became the villain we know today," Stone shared in an ET exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the film earlier this month. "The story is wholly original in a different time period, being in the late '70s. One of the most fun things to explore is her creativity. She is very good at what she does, designing."

With everything opening up after the COVID-19 pandemic, you should be able to safely enjoy Cruella in theaters near you or from the comfort of your couch. Read on below for everything you need to know!

When does Cruella premiere? The film premieres on Friday, May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

How to watch Cruella on Disney Plus: First, you have to subscribe to Disney+, with plans starting at $6.99 per month. As with a number of past major releases on Disney+, for the first three months of its run, you'll need to then pay a one-time fee of $29.99 for "Premier Access" to watch Cruella on Disney+.

When will Cruella be on Disney+ for no extra charge? To avoid the Premier Access fee, you'll have to hold out til Aug. 27, when the film will become available to all Disney+ subscribers.

How to watch Cruella in theaters: Cruella is playing in theaters across the country. You can enter your zip code on Fandango to see if you can watch Cruella in theaters near you.

