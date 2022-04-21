How Sofia Richie's Dad Lionel and Sister Nicole Feel About Her Engagement to Elliot Grainge (Source)

Sofia Richie’s family is over the moon about her engagement to Elliot Grainge! On Wednesday, the model revealed that she said “yes” after the music executive asked her to marry him.

A source tells ET, “Sofia and Elliot are so excited about their engagement. Their relationship has been serious for a while, so their engagement was not a big surprise to anyone.”

As for Sofia’s family and friends, including her father, Lionel Richie, and sister, Nicole Richie, they have given their full approval.

“Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia’s family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them,” the source says. “Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small.”

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model announced that she and Elliot were engaged. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia wrote next to a photo of Elliot on one knee during their beachside proposal.

Elliot shared an image of Sofia kissing him, next to the caption, “she said yes ❤️❤️❤️.”

ET confirmed Sofia and Elliot's relationship in April 2021.

The couple’s famous friends and family took to the comments to celebrate their love. “Can’t wait to find a way to make this about me,” Sofia’s sister, Nicole, wrote over a selfie of her standing next to her newly engaged sister showing off her ring on her Instagram Stories.

Joel Madden, who is married to Nicole, shared the picture from the proposal on his respective Instagram Stories with a sweet message. “My two favorites...I'm so happy for you both...couldn't have picked better people."

Sofia’s ex, Scott Disick, subtly hinted at the engagement with a post of his own. On Wednesday, The Kardashians star shared a picture of himself on a boat in Miami, next to the caption, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck,” he wrote.

The caption references the 2007 film, Good Luck Chuck, starring Dane Cook, where the character Chuck has a curse -- he’s the man a woman sleeps with before she meets her husband.

Scott dated Sofia for three years, before their split in 2020. Prior to Sofia, the reality TV star was in a 10-year relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, who got engaged to Travis Barker in October.