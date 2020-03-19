How Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora Are Using Fashion to Help Fight Hunger and Further Spread of Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus and Rita Ora are using their passions for fashion for a good cause amid the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

During episode four of Cyrus' Instagram Live episode of "BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley," which is airing every day at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET, the 27-year-old singer announced that she has partnered with Emi Jay for a "Care Together" campaign to support Feeding America. The Los Angeles brand features handmade vintage scrunchies from designers like Dior, Fendi, Chanel and Pucci that protect hair from breakage.

Cyrus revealed that when you buy hair ties from the brand and use the code "BrightMinded" at checkout, 100% of the proceeds will go to Feeding America. Every dollar of profit will provide up to 10 meals to their nationwide network of food banks. In addition to encouraging her fans to help make a difference, Cyrus is also urging everyone to stay home and self-isolate to avoid any further spread of the flu-like virus that has already affected so many across the globe.

"To the young people still engaging in spring break, I am not one to ever take pleasure in telling y'all to stop partying ... I cannot wait until you can get back to turning up, but partying and drinking is not responsible," she explained. "We first heard [the virus] would affect the elderly ... but we're getting new info daily. Plenty of people are at risk. Be safe and distant yourself from society, please. I will let you know when it's safe to turn up again."

Meanwhile, Ora (who was a guest on Cyrus' virtual show) has teamed up with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to design a shirt that aims to help "spread the knowledge" of what to do (and what not to do) in order to keep ourselves and others safe during this epidemic.

"I haven't been able to sleep for literally over a week," she admitted. "I kept thinking, 'I need to do something, its insane.'"

"Thinking about what I can do to try and help, I reached out to Sir Bob Geldof for advice on how best to make any kind of difference. Bob was beyond gracious, as of course he has been the master of mobilising young people all his life," she added in a post shared to her Instagram. "The first idea was to design a symbol to remind us all that we have a battle to fight together. After working on this symbol, I sent it to the @UNFoundation, who helped set up the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation @WHO. I started discussing with them how we could work together, to encourage people to unite to combat as much as we can the spread of this virus. There are simple things we can all do to make a difference."

Later in the chat, inspired by her new song, "How to Be Lonely," Ora also provided some tips on how to be OK with feeling alone while quarantined.

"Have a bath, make something nice for yourself to eat, learn a new skill, so you're not thinking about [being alone] all the time," she suggested, reminding everyone who feels this way that they are not alone. "Somebody out there is also going through the same thing."

"It's strange people don't want always talk about this," she added, of those who are single. "People only care about who the hell people are dating. But right now, it's like, who the hell cares?"

Cyrus then invited fashion designer Jeremy Scott to the live chat, who explained how we can all use this downtime to get creative. He suggested repurposing old clothing into something new and fresh, while not forgetting to check on others.

"Your body may be in quarantine, but your mind doesn't have to be," he said. "Continue to learn, experiment, be creative, be kind and reach out to your friends and family."

"Some people don't have the support groups we do," he added. "Reach out, even the subtlest thing like putting a heart emoji on someone's page might change someone's day and bring some positivity."

On Friday, Cyrus will be inviting her longtime friend Hailey Bieber to the series. In the meantime, watch the video below for highlights from her Wednesday chat with Love Is Blind lovebirds Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton.