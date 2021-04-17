How Meghan Markle Paid Tribute to Prince Philip Without Attending His Funeral

Meghan Markle was not able to attend Prince Philip's funeral, but she was there in spirit.

The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex could not travel due to her pregnancy but she did watch the broadcast of the ceremony from her and Harry's home in California. She and Harry also sent a wreath and handwritten card.

As for the significance behind the floral arrangement, Willow Crossley was behind the wreath, and she also contributed to the evening portion of Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding in Frogmore Gardens at Windsor Home Park, Archie’s christening at the private chapel in Windsor Castle, and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

The arrangement also features a variety of locally sourced flowers, some of which were even picked from the designer’s personal garden. Harry and Meghan specifically requested for it to include acanthus mollis, the national flower of Greece to represent the Duke of Edinburgh’s heritage, and eryngium to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also features campanula to show gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honor of June, which is Prince Philip’s birth month.

The card accompanying the wreath was handwritten by Meghan herself.

Meghan was hopeful to attend, but was not cleared for travel by her physician at this stage in her pregnancy. Harry was, however, in attendance, and stood behind his grandfather's coffin with his brother, Prince William.