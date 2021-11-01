How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan to Use Social Media in the Future

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding ways to keep their digital interactions positive.

The couple has been subject to repeated instances of online bullying and harassment over the last year and have been vocal about it. Their social media accounts have remained dormant since they stepped back as senior working members of the royal family last January.

The Times of London recently reported that the two have quit social media and will no longer use platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram due to the "hate" they've encountered. But a source tells ET that both Harry and Meghan hope to use the digital world for good.

In October, Meghan talked about how being "the most trolled person in the entire world" affected her during her and Harry's conversation with the Teenager Therapy podcast in honor of World Mental Health Day.

"I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she said. "Now eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like. Because I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

Later that month, she explained why she has chosen to distance herself from social media during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit.

"For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time," Meghan shared. "I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn't managed by us -- that was a whole team -- and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have."

"I've made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and in many ways that's helpful for me," she continued, adding that she worried about people who "have become obsessed with it."

