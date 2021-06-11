How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West and Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian West wants nothing but the best for her estranged husband, Kanye West, a source tells ET. Amid the rapper dating supermodel Irina Shayk, our source says Kim is feeling no bitterness over him moving on romantically.

"Kim is happy for Kanye and Irina," the source says. "At the end of the day, Kim just wants Kanye to be happy. She knows how incredible of a man he is, their relationship just ran its course and he deserves to be with someone who makes him happy."

Kanye and Irina were photographed on Tuesday celebrating his 44th birthday in Provence, France. A source told ET that the pair has "casually been seeing each other," and has "been friendly for a long time." Irina previously appeared in West's 2010 music video for "Power" and also walked in his Yeezy fashion show in 2012.

A source told ET that Kanye has always thought 35-year-old Irina "was extremely beautiful and cool."

"Now that they are both single at the same time, Kanye has been trying to woo Irina and impress her," the source said. "They're having a good time together and Kanye really likes that Irina is low-key and private."

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Kim showed that there's still plenty of love between her and Kanye when she Instagrammed a sweet message for him on his birthday, writing, "Love U for Life!"

"The entire situation between Kim and Kanye is still pretty emotional and not fully resolved, so it's been hard to completely close this chapter," a source previously told ET of the exes' current relationship, adding that Kim's main priority continues to be their four children together. "She feels very fortunate and isn't too focused on Kanye's dating life or rumors about him right now."

On Thursday's series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed the moment she knew she wanted a divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage. She filed for divorce in February.

"I never thought I was lonely," Kim said of her life with Kanye, which has been split in recent years between their California home and Wyoming ranch. "I always thought, that's totally fine. I can just have my kids, and my husband moves from state to state, and I'm on this ride with him. And I was OK with that."

However, she noted, "After turning 40 this year, I realized, no. I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. I thought, 'That's when we're getting along the best,' but then that is sad to me. And that's not what I want."