How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Co-Parenting and If They're Looking to Date Anyone New

Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, are continuing to keep their children first when it comes to their relationship issues. A source tells ET that while Kim is prepared to divorce Kanye, she isn't rushing through the process and wants what's best for the family.

Amid speculation that the two are splitting after six years of marriage, a source tells ET that the pair is on solid and amicable terms, though Kim is ready for any decision she needs to make -- especially when it comes to the well-being of their children. The 40-year-old reality superstar and the 43-year-old rapper have four kids together -- 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm.

"Kim definitely has all of her ducks in a row with regards to the kids and financials in case she decides to officially file [for divorce]," the source says. "Kim still loves and supports Kanye and wants the best for him and their entire family. They are obviously still evaluating what that looks like exactly, but Kim is prepared across the board for anything that might come her way. Kim is worried and concerned that Kanye is not mentally stable enough to be the dad that their family needs."

According to the source, Kim is coping with everything by spending time with her family. Kim recently shared a sweet birthday post for her 3-year-old niece, Stormi, posting a picture of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter with cousins Chicago, True (Khloe Kardashian's 2-year-old daughter with Tristan Thompson) and Dream (Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter with Blac Chyna).

"There have been lots of play dates and family time, which is exactly what the entire family thinks Kim needs right now," the source says. "They are showing her love and support through this difficult process. Kim and Kanye's hope for the future is that they can healthily co-parent their children and raise them together without any problems or difficulty and keep their personal lives and any issues out of the public eye for the sake of their little ones and the entire family."

"The kids have an idea as to what’s going on, but Kim tries to keep it light and position the situation as a good thing -- that their dad is taking some time to reflect and get healthy and that they will see him soon when he’s doing better," the source continues.

As for the two moving on from one another romantically, the source says that it's not on either of the stars' radars at the moment.

"Neither Kim nor Kanye are interested in dating anyone at this time," the source says.

Last month, a source told ET that Kim and Kanye spending time apart was not new to their children.

"Kim and Kanye have always been so busy traveling and in and out that Kanye not being there isn't shocking," the source says. "At the end of the day, Kim and Kanye will do what is best for their kids and are on great terms as parents."

