'How I Met Your Father': Chris Lowell to Star Opposite Hilary Duff in Hulu Spinoff

Hilary Duff has found her first friend.

Chris Lowell, who has starred on shows like GLOW and Enlisted, has joined the cast of How I Met Your Father, Hulu's anticipated How I Met Your Mother spinoff, ET confirms.

Lowell will play one of the main friends in the group, Jesse, who is smart, has an edge and is cynical about love. An aspiring musician, he works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend, Tom.

How I Met Your Father will be set in the near future with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his dad. Through its signature narrative voiceovers, How I Met Your Father goes "back in time" to 2021, where Sophie and her group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options in New York City.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, they will serve as executive producers alongside original series creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays. Duff is also a producer.

Duff expressed her excitement for the new project in a May interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show shortly after the announcement broke.

"I mean, the script was so good," Duff said of what attracted her to the project. "I literally called and I was like, 'Please, yes, please have them pick me.' I don't want to give it all away and the script is definitely being changed a little bit. But it does tie in and, you know, hopefully we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast."

"There are great characters and I'm going to get to have another on-set family, and another TV family," she added. "And there's so much opportunity for love stories with this show because it's Sophie and then, three dudes. So it's going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the one, and who was the father? And you get to go through all of ... Sophie's young experience of finding love and dating and what that's like in the modern world. So, it does tie in, but I don't know how much I can say. Nothing's totally set."

A follow-up series to How I Met Your Mother has long been in the works. As the series neared the end of its original run, CBS ordered the female-led How I Met Your Dad with Greta Gerwig in the starring role and Meg Ryan providing the voiceover, but passed on a series greenlight. A few years later, Aptaker and Berger -- who also oversee Hulu's Love, Victor -- were tapped to re-adapt the idea but their responsibilities as co-showrunners on This Is Us kept the project at bay until now.

How I Met Your Mother starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris. It received 28 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2009, and won nine Emmys during its run.

For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.