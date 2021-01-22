How Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Balancing Work and Romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are keeping things professional amid their new romance. The 36-year-old actress is currently directing the "Golden" singer for her upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling.

A source tells ET that the two are doing just fine balancing their relationship and their professional responsibilities. According to the source, it is important to Wilde that the vibe on her set is professional, collaborative and fun.

"She really creates a little community. She wasn’t joking when she said she has zero tolerance for a**holes," the source says.

And because of COVID-19 restrictions, the source says the cast and crew are especially close since they’re really only seeing each other. "It’s a super tight-knit group,” the source adds.

As for Wilde's relationship with Styles, 26, the source says it was not a secret on set. And it also isn’t going to get in the way of doing their job.

Wilde and Styles sparked romance rumors earlier this month, after they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California.

The source tells ET the photos of them together at the wedding were "absolutely not leaked or staged for some sort of promotional reason." They were shot by a paparazzi without them knowing.

Meanwhile, news of Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' split broke in November, seven years after they got engaged. Another source previously told ET that Wilde and Sudeikis, who share two children together, actually "split almost a year ago."

However, a source told ET a couple of weeks ago that while the pair wanted to remain close after their split, the Ted Lasso star was "really hurt" by Wilde's new romance, with another source telling ET, "Jason is beyond distraught. Of course, Jason still has feelings for [Olivia]. This is a fresh split. He’s in absolute shock. He would like to repair things with Olivia and have his family back together."

