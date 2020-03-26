How Coffee and Food Chains Are Giving Back to First Responders Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Companies are giving back to those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. In recent days, large food chains have announced how they're supporting their community, with Starbucks leading the way by offering a free tall brewed coffee to those who are "working tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

The company also announced that its foundation will donate $500,000 to organizations helping support responders, adding that, in Seattle, Washington, they gave an additional $250,000 to the cause.

One medical worker expressed her thanks to Starbucks for their offer on Twitter, writing, "Being in the medical field during all of this has been so challenging but pulling up to the drive-through and getting told that the world is a better place because of you and getting your drink for free is by far the best feeling in the world."

"Thank you, so much @Starbucks," she added.

Meanwhile, Pressed Juicery committed to providing at least 15,000 juices and shots to relevant people and organizations.

"We're so grateful for our hospital workers, healthcare providers and those leading meal distribution within our community. To support, we're donating cold-pressed juices & shots to those who are on the front lines," the company wrote. "We're humbled to have the opportunity to help provide on-the-job nutrition to support those who are fighting on all types of front lines including food banks, police officers, & vets to keep us safe."

One police officer in Los Angeles, California, took to Twitter to thank the company for "thinking of us during this challenging time."

"Our Officers are grateful and doing what we can to stay safe & healthy," she wrote. "The fresh green juice & wellness shot will come in handy."

Sweetgreen also got into the giving spirit to show their thanks "for the hospital workers + medical personnel who are putting others before themselves during this critical time."

"In the midst of the current crisis, we’re dedicating our Outpost operations and teams to support those on the front lines by delivering free, fresh sg salads + bowls to hospitals in the cities we serve," the company added.

A Pennsylvania-based nurse shared a photo of her and a colleague holding up their free salads from the restaurant on Instagram.

"Huge thank you to @sweetgreen for lunch today. The nurses of 7C are so grateful," she wrote.

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen free doughnuts to all healthcare workers each Monday through May 11.

"Hey healthcare pros! You all are incredible. As a sweet #THANKYOU for all you’re doing, we've got FREE dozens for you on #Mondays from #NationalDoctorsDay 3/30 through #NationalNursesWeek 5/11," the company announced on Instagram.

"I just found out that Krispy Kreme donuts is giving out free dozens to healthcare workers every Monday and I could cry I’m so happy," one healthcare worker celebrated.

Watch the video below for more on coronavirus.