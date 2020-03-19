How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: 'The Resident,' Kevin Bacon and More

Celebrities are doing what they can to help others amid coronavirus concerns.

The Fox medical drama, The Resident, took advantage of the break in production on season three due to the outbreak to donate some much-needed supplies to a local hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, where the show is filmed.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital, posted on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community,” she explained, before giving another shout out to the series. “Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today.”

ABC's Station 19 did something similar and donated some of their N95 masks to the Ontario Fire Department after hearing that they were out and recycling the masks that they had. They also donated some N95 masks to the firehouse to Los Feliz - Station 35 in Los Angeles, California.

Meanwhile, Kevin Bacon is taking advantage of his association with the parlour game, “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” to launch a social media campaign to encourage social distancing.

“I’m technically only six degrees away from you,” the actor said in a video posted to his social media accounts, announcing a new challenge to reveal why you’re staying home by using the hashtag #IStayHomeFor and then tagging six other people to get them to do the same.

“Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same,” he wrote on Instagram, adding “the more folks involved, the merrier.”

Bacon revealed that his reason for staying home was for his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, and then tagged Brandi Carlile, David Beckham, Demi Lovato, Elton John and Kevin Hart. “Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good!” he added.

Ryan Reynolds announced he and his wife, Blake Lively, are making a substantial donation to helping those struggling to access meals during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor took to Twitter on Monday to announce the $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a**hole,” Reynolds wrote. “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

In an accompanying photo, the actor explained why he and his wife were making the donation, then joked about his celebrity pal and sometimes rival, Hugh Jackman.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” he wrote. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” he continued. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH.)”

Ciara and Russell Wilson also shared in a video on their Instagram on Tuesday, in which they revealed they would be pledging one million meals to Seattle's Food Lifeline. They also encouraged others to support their local food bank.

"The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine," Ciara wrote alongside the post. "Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time."

Over the weekend, another celebrity couple, Steph and Ayesha Curry, shared that they are also helping keep hungry mouths fed during the global crisis.

In a video posted on Twitter, the couple explained that they have partnered with a food bank to help provide 1 million meals to Oakland students who can no longer attend school due to shutdowns.

“Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily,” the athlete captioned the video. “@eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://bit.ly/33iJBwX.”

Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, hometown.

"This is a crazy time, but remember we're all in it together," he is said to have stated on his Instagram Stories. "Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need."

Vanessa Hudgens meanwhile made a donation to Feeding America, sharing a screenshot on her Instagram account.

On March 18, Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet also made a sizable donation to his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas, in the form of meals for the community food distrubution network Harvesters.

"I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City. Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can," Stonestreet wrote. "I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time."

