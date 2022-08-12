How Armie Hammer Feels Amid 'House of Hammer' Trailer Release

Armie Hammer is trying to make major amends, but discovery+ dropping the trailer to its upcoming three-part House of Hammer docuseries just made it that much more difficult.

A source tells ET that "life has definitely humbled" the embattled actor. The source also said that "the trailer for House of Hammer dropping is not ideal because Armie has been trying to make major amends. Armie went to rehab and has spent a lot of time with Robert Downey Jr. and learned from him."

Despite the challenging times -- from rehab and rape and battery accusations (which he's vehemently denied) to losing roles in Hollywood -- the source said Hammer "has been focused on spending time with his children and Elizabeth and trying to right his wrongs." What's more, the source says "the trailer dropping feels like a huge step back." As for why, the source explains, "It's difficult for him to have this be aired out again in the public eye episodically since a family member of his is involved."

On the home front, Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth -- who split from the actor in July 2020 -- are still coparenting their two children -- Harper, 7, and Ford, 5. That being said, the source said "it has been a struggle for him to have this narrative about him re-emerge" by way of a docuseries. The source also said Hammer "has been bouncing back and forth between L.A. and the Cayman Islands."

On Wednesday, the trailer for House of Hammer dropped and it included footage of exes who claim to have dated the disgraced actor and open up about their alleged relationship with him.

Courtney Vucekovich is one of the two women featured, and she claims that "all was perfect" at the start of her alleged romance with the actor, "but then things change" as he "pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time."

Julia Morrison agrees, as she shares a text she alleges to have received from Hammer that reads, "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f**k strangers for me."

The docuseries also aims to shine a light on the whole Hammer family with the help of Casey Hammer, the Call Me By Your Name star's aunt.

"On the outside, we were a perfect family, but magnify Succession a million times and it was my family," she says, referring to the HBO series about a dysfunctional media tycoon family. "If you believe about making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole. Every generation in my family has been involved in dark misdeeds, and it just gets worse and worse and worse."

"I know my grandfather had a dark side. I saw my father's dark side first-hand. And I've seen my brother's dark side, it was like a monster unleashed. Now it's Armie Hammer," she adds. "I've let the Hammers control me my whole life. It's time to stop. I refuse to be silenced. My name is Casey Hammer, and I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

All three parts of House of Hammer will premiere Friday, Sept. 2 on discovery+.