Hope Solo 'Heartbroken' After Her Dog Conan Is Shot

Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night. It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices. We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!