Hope Solo Arrested for DWI and Child Abuse

Hope Solo was arrested Thursday for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

According to multiple reports, the U.S. soccer legend's arrest happened after cops took her into custody in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Cops say she was booked for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. According to reports, cops said her two children were in the car when authorities pulled her over.

Solo -- a two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion during the U.S. Women's National Team's run in the 2000s -- was taken to Forsyth County Jail for processing and later released.

Solo later Tweeted a statement from her attorney, Rich Nichols, who said, "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

Solo and her husband, former NFL tight end Jerramy Stevens, share 2-year-old twins. Solo's last arrest came in 2014 for domestic violence after allegedly getting into a physical confrontation with her teenage nephew. She was also accused of berating a police officer that same year.

In 2015, Stevens was sentenced to 30 days in jail stemming from his own DUI charges.