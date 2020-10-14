Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Least Favorite Interview Ever

Hoda Kotb is the queen of positivity, but even she can admit that not all of her interviews are fun. The 56-year-old Today show co-host appeared on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was quizzed by her former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, during the "Plead the Fifth" segment.

Gifford's first question to Kotb was about who their mutual least favorite guest was on the morning show.

"I know exactly who that is. It's Frank Sinatra Jr.," she said of the late son of crooner Frank Sinatra and Nancy Barbato. "It was the worst guest we've ever had, bar none. He came for a book, he had a book he was promoting, and he didn't want to talk about it, so he didn't say anything."

As for the rest of her "Plead the Fifth" segment, she refused to answer when Gifford had annoyed her most before going on air and she, somewhat, successfully was able to name three of her co-star's songs.

Kotb also opened up about her postponed wedding to Joel Schiffman, saying it was supposed to take place in November but that they've postponed the nuptials to next summer.

The journalist also recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about the possibility of the couple adopting a third child after welcoming daughters Haley and Hope in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

"You know what, Joel and I have had this conversation because -- you feel like you get a limited of time on earth and your heart expands, and sometimes you don't realize your heart's ability to expand until you've filled [it] and sometimes you think you're at the top, and then you realize that there's more room," she told ET. "And we wondered, you know, would our family be better with another child? Do we have enough love, do we have enough time, you know, will we be a better family unit? And the answer to all those questions seems to be 'yes, we would be.'"

Kotb is so ready to have a third child that she told ET she's already filled out the adoption paperwork. For more of our exclusive interview, check out the video below.