Hispanic Heritage Awards 2020: How to Watch, Who's Performing and More

Now in its 33rd year, the Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards commemorate artistic and cultural contributions by members of the Latinx community. This year, the celebrated award show will honor Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba among other notable figures.

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra will host the big night. “For me, it's an enormous honor. These awards mean a lot to people and especially to our Hispanic community, how it integrates American culture and different cultures around the world," the 25-year-old singer told ET exclusively. "It's crazy to see the impact that our art and our hearts are having all over the world.”

Yatra, who will receive the Inspira Award, says being among the night's celebrated performers is a once in a lifetime opportunity. “Honestly, it's crazy ‘cause I've followed their careers through the years, and they're not just huge Latin figures, they're enormous figures worldwide. I’m just happy Jessica Alba is gonna know who I am,” he joked.

When are the Hispanic Heritage Awards? Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch? The telecast will air on PBS in the U.S. (check your local listings) and will stream on PBS.org.

Who’s being honored? In addition to hosting and performing, Yatra is being handed the Inspira Award, created to honor Latinx role models for youth on a national stage and provide inspiration. He’ll be feted alongside Bad Bunny (Vision Award), Selena Gomez (Arts Award), Linda Ronstadt (Legend Award), Jessica Alba (Business Award), John Lewis (Special ALLY Recognition), and America’s essential farmworkers (Heroes Award).

Who’s performing? As a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the telecast will not only feature appearances by Yatra and those being honored, but performances by Jessie Reyez, Sech, and some epic special-themed segments.

New York’s beloved all-women Mariachi group Flor de Toloache will be joining with Latino medical workers that were on the front lines of emergency care during the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Soulful Puerto Rican singer Calma Carmona will provide an emotional musical remembrance of civil rights icon John Lewis, and The Mavericks will anchor a tribute to Mexican-American songwriter Linda Ronstadt featuring Joy Huerta, Lupita Infante, La Marisoul, Gaby Moreno and Carla Morrison.

What can you expect? The ceremony will do away with a live audience, offering virtual performances and acceptance speeches throughout.

“It's obviously a big challenge, making them happen with the same emotion as they would be in person, but I think we're getting it done and getting it done right,” Yatra explained. He even teased a stripped-down version of his latest single, “A Dónde Van.”

“It has so many rhythms that come from all different countries of Latin America, Spain, Argentina, Mexico,” he said. “And the way that a guitar is played and the way it's written, and the words — it just reminds us a lot about our ancestors and it gives you nostalgia. So, I thought it was the perfect song to do for this.”

Who’s presenting? Audiences can expect to see plenty of familiar faces, including previous Hispanic Heritage Award winners Dolores Huerta and Los Tigres del Norte.

Be sure to tune in on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on PBS to catch the full telecast.