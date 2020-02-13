Hilary Duff Teams Up With Husband Matthew Koma in First Song in Four Years -- Listen

Hilary Duff just released her first song in years!

The Younger star teamed up with her husband, Matthew Koma, as well as producer RAC to release a cover of Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go" on Wednesday. The song marks Duff's return to music since 2016 when she released "Little Lies" for her TV Land show.

"VOLUME UP! It’s a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks (dreams) he’s best friends with Stephan Jenkins. Instead we just cover his songs ..... @rac making all of Matthews dreams come true," Duff wrote next to a snippet of the lyric video.

Koma wrote on his social media: " One time , Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it’s because I address my amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here’s a cover of @thirdeyeblind I sang with my wife @hilaryduff and our son @rac."

Back in December, Duff had posted a photo of herself in the recording studio with Koma in the background. Fans immediately freaked out over the possibility that new Duff music was on the way.

During Duff's interview with ET in November, she played coy about reviving her music career. "No new music," she said. "I don't have time right now, and I always feel like I'm letting a certain small group of people who still care about my music down."

"Maybe [I'll make music in the future.] I never can say no, because it could happen," she added, noting that music could become a part of the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival on Disney+. "I mean, Isabella could return... I can never say never."

Meanwhile, last month, Terri Minsky, the creator of the original show who was set to run the Disney+ reboot, exited the project after filming two episodes. Production is currently paused as the search for a new showrunner gets underway.

Duff did, however, open up to ET about what fans can expect from the reboot. Watch the video below to hear what she said.