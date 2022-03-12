Hilary Duff Reveals Daughter Banks' Favorite Song of Hers and Gets Real About Life With 3 Kids (Exclusive)

It's been nearly two decades since Hilary Duff dropped "Wake Up" from her 2005 album Most Wanted. And now, all these years later, the track's playing on a loop thanks to her 3-year-old daughter, Banks.

The How I Met Your Father star spoke to ET's Cassie DiLaura at the show's season 1 finale event earlier this week, where the mother of three spoke about Banks' favorite song at the moment. Duff's previously joked about Banks constantly requesting that they listen to Duff's "teeny bopper music" and play it on full blast in the car. Duff always obliges, though she quipped she's not always thrilled.

"She's listening to my music, which means that I have to listen to a lot of my own music," Duff says. "The song right now is 'Wake up' and she's really into 'Wake up.' I'm like, 'That's fine we can listen to it at like top, top volume. It's all good.' I don't love having to listen to my own music daily."

The 34-year-old actress, who shares Banks, 3, and Mae James, 11 months, with husband Matthew Koma, also shared what it was like attending a Justin Bieber concert with her oldest child, Luca, 9, whom Duff shares with ex Mike Comrie. But before diving into the concert experience with her son, Duff veered off a bit from the subject and took a gracious walk down memory lane.

"I can't believe I'm at this age and I've been a mom, like, he's turning 10 this month so I've been a mom for 10 years," Duff said. "Today, I was sitting there thinking about what I'm going to write in his birthday card 'cause I don't know what I would have been doing these 10 years. It's been such an adventure, and he gave me this confidence and these memories."

Duff shared that attending the Bieber concert with her best friend and their kids -- which felt "a little naughty" because it was on a school night -- was a dream come true and a moment that made her extremely happy.

"We went and we ate delicious pasta," she said. "It was so much fun and he was falling asleep on my shoulder during the album songs and then when the hits would come on eh would pop up and be like [dancing]."

As for Mae, Duff's proud of her baby girl doing big girl things while reflecting on the realities that come with parenting as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

"She's really cool and to be honest with you, the third child you just don't have as much time for and she's doing these things all on her own," Duff says. "I think that with Luca and Banks, we used to be like [gasps] where's your head? Where's your this, where's your that, oh can you do this and like, [Mae James] just kind of like goes on the hip and then she gets brought along for everything. And, so when she does cool things like figures out how to stand up, I'm like 'You're doing it on your own! I'm sorry I'm not like as involved as I was with the others' but she's like so great.

"And now she's just so interactive," Duff added, "and I'm just like obsessed with [her]."

How I Met Your Father, streaming now on Hulu, got the green light for season 2. On the back of a successful season, there's a 20-episode order for season 2. But for those who still haven't seen the finale, grab a Kleenex. Duff told ET she dared fans not to cry when they get a load of the season 1 finale.

"I'm gonna dare people to not cry," Duff said. "Every time I've watched the finale, which has been maybe two or three times now, and I'm a part of the show, I get really emotional."