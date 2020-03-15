Hilary Duff Reacts to Report She's Having Marriage Troubles With Husband Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are still feeling that newlywed bliss!

The couple -- who tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony on Dec. 21 -- recently found themselves the subject of a report they were having marriage troubles. Duff took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to react to the story about her "marriage on the rocks."

"Apearantly [sic] matt and I are having trouble," she wrote on her Instagram Story, zooming in on the magazine report and tagging Koma in the video. "He hasn't told me yet..."

Koma reposted the video on his Instagram Story, seemingly denying its validity.

Duff recently covered the April issue of Parents magazine with her two kids -- 7-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and 1-year-old Banks, whom she shares with Koma. In the accompanying interview, Duff opened up about the precious poem Luca wrote about their blended family at her and Koma's wedding.

"He wrote something really beautiful and it started off with, 'Our family is a galaxy shooting off of the cosmos,'" Duff shared. "He was so brave to get up and talk into the microphone."

The Younger star also revealed that Luca refers to Koma as his "bonus dad," and that she introduced the pair by having Koma accompany them trick-or-treating one Halloween. The musician came in a Michelangelo Ninja Turtle costume.

"The advice I give girlfriends who are dating and have kids is to always introduce the person in a social setting first," she advised.

