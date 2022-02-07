Hilary Duff Goes on Group Date With Ex Joel Madden and His Wife Nicole Richie

Any past drama between Hilary Duff and her ex, Joel Madden, is so yesterday. The 42-year-old rocker and 34-year-old actress, who dated for two-and-a-half years in the early aughts, went on a group date over the weekend with their respective spouses and two other couples.

PULSE Music Group founder Josh Abraham documented the outing to Scratch|Bar & Kitchen in Los Angeles. Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, Madden and his wife, Nicole Richie, and Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, were all in attendance.

In one shot, Duff and Richie stand next to each other in the same pose with their husbands hugging them from behind.

Koma also goofed off with Madden and Wentz in another shot, holding up a knife as Wentz held up a lit culinary torch, which Abraham captioned, "New band alert."

Duff dated Madden from age 16 to 19. Not long after they split in 2006, Madden began dating Richie. It was rumored that several songs off of Duff's 2007 album, Dignity, were referencing her split from Madden and his relationship with Richie.

Duff has occasionally spoken about her romance with Madden in the past. During a 2016 podcast interview on The Love Bomb, Duff said of the relationship, "It was so all-encompassing. It was so intense. It was my life. It was like every minute of my day. It was pretty major."

And in a 2015 issue ofCosmopolitan, she hinted that she lost her virginity to Madden as a teen.

“I had a 26-year-old boyfriend,” she told the magazine. “So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing.”

Last month, Duff's husband, Koma, teased her at dinner when she thought she'd spotted one of her exes.

"Hil thinks her ex-boyfriend is sitting at the restaurant near us, but she can't tell if it's him or not," Koma is heard saying in a funny video as an embarrassed Duff begs him to "please stop it" as he shouts, "Jason! Jason!"

Duff and Koma tied the knot in December 2019 and share daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 10 months. Duff is also mom to son Luca, 9, from a previous relationship.

Madden and Richie got married in December 2010 and share kids Harlow, 14, and Sparrow, 12.