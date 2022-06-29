Hilarie Burton Recalls Getting an Abortion After Pregnancy Loss

Hilarie Burton is sharing her story just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which established the right to an abortion. The ruling marked a seismic shift in abortion law and will usher in new rules limiting or banning access to the procedure in half of the states, in some places immediately.

Earlier this week, Burton posted a photo of her and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 4-year-old daughter, George, along with a message about her struggle with infertility.

"This is my child. My beloved. My daughter. It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic," the 39-year-old actress began her Instagram post. "But female bodies are all different and unpredictable. Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies. It doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C. The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was."

Expressing her disapproval of the Supreme Court's decision, Burton added, "You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage. Cause that’s what’s coming. It’s already happened. It was commonplace before #roevwade."

The One Tree Hill star continued, "Row V Wade protected my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny. Now I know a lot of you have miscarried. You’ve written me to tell me about it. Think about every loss and then compound it by knowing that the Supreme Court just said it’s OK for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation. Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough. I only have my daughter because of my abortion."

Burton concluded her post, "So f**k you very much to the Supreme Court. And f**k you to the ignorant right wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with. #wewillnotgoback."

The actress is among a slew of celebrities to speak out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and share their own experiences with pregnancy loss.

Meadow Walker, Cheryl Burke and Ireland Baldwin have all opened up about their abortions, while Jodie Sweetin shared with ET why it was important for her to hit the streets and protest for abortion rights, even if it led to her getting knocked to the ground by police.

Check out Sweetin's exclusive interview with ET below.