HGTV Star Ty Pennington Marries Kellee Merrell

Trading Spaces alum Ty Pennington is married! The HGTV star took to Instagram on Sunday to share that he and his fiancée, Kellee Merrell, had tied the knot.

In the photo, the newlyweds pose in front of a classic white convertible outside their home in Savannah, Georgia. The bride is dressed in a flowing floor-length gown which she topped with a white blazer. As for Pennington, he rocks a gray suit and white button-up, with his long locks slicked back for the occasion.

"We did it 💐💍 📸: @threelinescreative," he captioned the sweet snap.

The post was met with lots of well-wishes and congratulatory comments from Pennington's HGTV family.

"Wow wow!!! Congratulations. Now the real journey begins," Property Virgins star Egypt Sherrod wrote. Designer Carrie Locklyn commented, "Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you both!! Stunning."

The couple got engaged in July, with Pennington announcing the news on Instagram. In the photo, Merrell's hand can be seen resting over Pennington's with her teardrop-shaped diamond ring on full display.

"It’s the 'yes' for me…," Pennington captioned the photo.

The pair met in 2010 while Pennington was filming a TV show in Toronto and stayed in contact over the years. But it wasn't until early 2020 when their relationship grew after the now-newlyweds decided to quarantine together.

While the couple look as in-love as ever, things could've turned out very differently for Pennington, who told ET over the summer that he was offered a spot on The Bachelor after his time on the hit home show, Trading Spaces.

"Yeah, it's nuts. So, I did Trading Spaces, and I wasn't even sure what was gonna happen with that show," the 56-year-old renovation show icon shared. "I got a call from a producer in L.A., 'You would live in a house with like 20 girls and you would have to spend time with them in hot tubs and at the end of it, you'd have to decide who you should marry. And I'm just like this, 'What?!' What a different trajectory my life would have been if I had done that."