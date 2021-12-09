Here's Your First Look at 'Hot Mess Holiday,' Comedy Central's South Asian-Led Movie (Exclusive)

The holidays are about to get messy. Comedy Central gets into the festive season with Hot Mess Holiday, which features a largely South Asian cast led by stars and producers Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal.

The film, which debuts this Saturday, kicks off when an overachieving young banker, Melanie (Chandra), is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé, Rishi (Ritesh Rajan), during the Diwali holidays, and her free-spirited best friend, Surina (Jindal), is determined to help her get lit. Along with their outrageous crew, they embark on a wild holiday adventure across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multimillion-dollar diamond, their messy antics place their entire team in danger.

ET exclusively debuts a first look at the holiday movie, where Melanie (or Mel) discovers -- at the worst possible moment, in front of family and friends -- that she's been cheated on. That business trip Rishi supposedly went on? All a lie. He actually was in Bali with the other woman. Gasp. To make matters worse, he called it "the best month of [his] life" and he's flying out to Los Angeles to be with her.

"I'm sorry," Rishi says, trying to smooth things over moments later. But the damage has been done.

"We were supposed to be happy together!" Mel screams in anger and embarrassment, as she takes out her (understandable) frustration on Rishi. "I hate you! You cheated on me! F**k you!"

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek from Hot Mess Holiday below.

Kal Penn also stars in the movie alongside Punam Patel, Kunal Dudhekar, Chris Geere, Desmond Chiam, Nik Dodani, Richa Moorjani, Titus Burgess, Chris Parnell, Aparna Nancherla, Ravi Patel and Lilly Singh.

Hot Mess Holiday premieres Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

