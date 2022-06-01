Heidi Montag Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child together! A source confirmed The Hills stars' happy news to ET on Wednesday, which was first reported by Us Weekly.

Montag, 35, and Pratt, 38, are already parents to their 4-year-old son, Gunner. They've been married since 2008 and have been open about wanting a second child.

According to ET's source, the couple have "been wanting this for a long time, and are both incredible parents."

"Gunner has been asking for a baby brother or sister," added the source who noted that this baby will make their family complete.

“I just felt like something was missing," Montag told Us Weekly. "I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Montag said she tried for over 18 months to get pregnant. Last August, she documented having a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to remove uterine polyps in a YouTube video, which are noncancerous growths attached to the inner wall of the uterus that can be associated with infertility, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal. And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have,” she said. “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

Montag is due in December. Pratt also shared how excited he was.

"I love being a dad and I love all the different ages," he raved. "So I’m excited to really appreciate how little a baby is. Because now, I look back at photos and now our son is huge and you can’t just hold him. So I’m most excited about having just a little [baby] and to really realize how fast it goes. People always told me it goes by so fast and it does not feel that way. … It doesn’t feel fast, but now looking back it went by so fast.”

On Tuesday, Montag celebrated the 16-year anniversary of The Hills, thanking her co-star, Lauren Conrad.

"I am so thankful to Lauren for including me on this ride in the beginning," she wrote. "Beyond blessed to have found the love of my life and the incredible journey that came along with it. So many miracles, answered prayers, and struggles. So thankful! The rest is still unwritten…."

ET spoke to the couple last May, when Montag opened up about her battle with body shamers. Watch the video below for more.