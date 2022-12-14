Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Open Up About Dramatic Delivery of Baby No. 2 as He Makes TV Debut (Exclusive)

Spencer Pratt almost had to help deliver his and wife Heidi Montag's second child in the car! The couple and their baby boy, Ryker, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura for the newborn's first TV interview, and detailed life with baby no. 2 -- and his dramatic entry into the world.

The pair, who also share 5-year-old son Gunner, spent more than a year trying to conceive their second child, but despite playing the pregnancy waiting game, his delivery was anything but delayed.

"From beginning to finish it was only like an hour and 15 minutes. It was very fast," Heidi tells ET, saying she had sent Spencer away from their home that day to work on their Pratt Daddy Crystal business when her water broke and her contractions started coming fast. The reality stars had been prepped for a quick birth as Heidi's doctor warned them that the baby would come quickly.

"[The doctor] even gave Spencer a prep on how to deliver the baby [in the car]," Heidi shares.

Spencer, who shared a TikTok of himself in traffic with his wife in active labor in the car on the day-of, notes, "I had gloves in the car, and I learned never cut the umbilical cord with a pocket knife."

Mega

He says he breathed a sigh of relief when he dropped Heidi off at the hospital and went to go park the car, but Heidi was still nervous.

"I'm moaning and the whole hospital is looking at me and I can't even breathe. I get to the elevator and then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what if I have the baby by myself in the elevator? This isn't good,'" she recalls, noting that a nurse then joined her and got her to a room. "I have tears streaming down my face and then she rushes me into the room I wanted, which is the same room I delivered Gunner in, which is great."

The birth experience was filled with a sound bath and crystals, naturally, and Heidi shares that the hardest part was controlling her body not to push before it was time.

Mega

Mega

Mega

"She kept saying, 'It's coming now!' But her doctor was like, 'Stop! Do no push!' So it felt like that whole hour we were waiting for the baby," Spencer says.

Heidi is proud of how she handled the situation, adding, "The nurses kept saying, 'That was one of the most beautiful, controlled births ever.' They didn't say that to me before, so I'm going to take their word for it!"

Heidi calls her baby boy "such a blessing," adding of her son, "He has an incredible temperament. He's so easy. Every time I've needed him to sleep, he's slept. He's just so sweet and calm. You can tell he's just a really a calm, relaxed baby. And he sleeps so much better than Gunner, don't tell Gunner that."

Mega

Mega

As for how their older son is adapting to being a big brother, Heidi says he's a natural.

"Gunner is the best big brother I've ever seen. He's so great. He's so excited to show everyone him," she shares. "He wants to hold him every morning. He wants to kiss him and play with him and have him punch him in the face. He's like, 'Ryker, get me!' ...He's so sweet and really hands on. We haven't experienced jealousy yet."

After struggling for more than a year to get pregnant, Spencer shares that some of his wife's fears surrounding her pregnancy and their son's birth have transferred to him.

Mega

"Even at the most exciting part when the baby's coming out, she's like, 'Is he alive?' And I'm like, 'What the eff is she talking about?!'" he says. "That was a lot, so now I'm just starting to emotionally decompress from the last three years of this process."

Heidi adds that it's been important for her to be candid about their struggles to conceive and her fears throughout this process.

Mega

"I think it's important to be able to share what you're going through," she says. "I've had even friends reach out to go, 'I've felt so alone in this journey.' Because it can be a really lonely place to be. You feel like you're doing something wrong or you want something so badly. It felt good to be able to share that in such a raw way, to tell people you're not alone. And there is hope."