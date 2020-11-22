Heidi Klum Shares Rare Pic With All Four Kids in Germany

Heidi Klum is showing her kids around Berlin. The 47-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to share a rare photo of herself with all four kids as they sightsee in Germany.

Klum -- who is currently filming season 16 of Germany's Next Top Model -- posed with Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, while checking out the Boros Collection of contemporary art. Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, 31, also joined in the outing.

The family all wore masks and bundled up for the chilly weather.

The next day, Klum celebrated Johan's birthday.

"HERZLICHEN GLÜCKWUNSCH ZUM GEBURTSTAG 🎂🎉🎁🎈🎊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️JOHAN 🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

I love you so much and I am sooooooo proud of you. 🙏🏻🥰," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself pregnant with Johan.

Klum, who shares Henry, Johan and Lou with ex-husband Seal (Leni's dad is Flavio Briatore), reached an agreement with the singer in August to be able to travel with her kids to Germany.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Klum will be with her kids through Dec. 19, and again from Jan. 9 through Feb. 23, 2021.

"The children want to be with their mother," a source told ET at the time. "She is bringing them back for a few weeks at Christmas to spend time with their father."

See more on Klum in the video below.