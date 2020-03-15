Heidi Klum Says She and Husband Tom Kaulitz Have Been Tested for Coronavirus

Heidi Klum is awaiting her results.

The America's Got Talent judge revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, have been tested for coronavirus. The day prior, Klum told her fans that she was feeling ill, but was unable to get a coronavirus test, despite visiting two different doctors.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back," Klum wrote on Saturday. "We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️."

"These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe," the supermodel continued. "Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well."

Klum added that she feels "hope" after seeing "the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe." "Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother," she concluded.

Klum went home sick from America's Got Talent on Tuesday, and ET learned on Wednesday that Eric Stonestreet would be taking the model's seat as a guest judge in her absence.

On Thursday, entertainment company Fremantle announced that a number of its shows, including AGT, would no longer tape in front of live audiences due to coronavirus precautions.

"Due to the ongoing global situation around COVID-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences," the statement read. "Effective immediately, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions America's Got Talent and Family Feud. As live audiences are integral to the format of The Price Is Right, we will be suspending production for the short term. For similar reasons, we will be postponing the start of production for season 2 of Card Sharks. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business."

