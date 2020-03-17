Heidi Klum Says Husband Tom Kaulitz Tested Negative for Coronavirus

While Heidi Klum awaits the results of her own coronavirus test, the celeb shared some good news about her husband.

The America's Got Talent judge -- who has been sick for several days and self-isolating at home to avoid potentially getting others sick -- took to Instagram Monday evening to share a hopeful cartoon and a health update regarding hubby Tom Kaulitz.

Below a cartoon -- featuring the planet Earth in a hospital bed with a face mask and a crowd of people holding a "Get Well Soon" sign outside the window -- a fan asked "Did your test come back yet??? Feel better soon."

"Tom is ok, his came back negative," Klum responded in the comments. "I get my results on Thursday."

Klum first revealed on Saturday that she and her husband had been tested for COVID-19, which has swept across the globe and broken out throughout the United States.

Previously, Klum told her fans that she was feeling ill, but was unable to get a coronavirus test, despite visiting two different doctors.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back," Klum wrote on Saturday. "We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️."

"These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe," the supermodel continued. "Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well."

Klum went home sick from America's Got Talent on Tuesday, and ET learned on Wednesday that Eric Stonestreet would be taking the model's seat as a guest judge in her absence.

On Thursday, entertainment company Fremantle announced that a number of its shows, including AGT, would no longer tape in front of live audiences due to coronavirus precautions.

