Heidi Klum Reveals She Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Heidi Klum revealed on Tuesday that she does not have coronavirus.

The model and America's Got Talent judge -- who was tested over a week ago for the flu-like virus that has been spreading across the country -- took to Instagram to share a snapshot from her time in self-isolation.

"Day 14 of staying H❤️ME," Klum wrote, alongside a snapshot of herself laying in the grass and basking in the sun.

She tagged the caption with the pertinent information, writing, "#covid_19negative."

Klum first revealed on March 14 that she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, had been tested for COVID-19, which has swept across the globe and broken out throughout the United States.

Previously, Klum told her fans that she was feeling ill, but was unable to get a coronavirus test, despite visiting two different doctors.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back," Klum wrote. "We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️."

"These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe," the supermodel continued. "Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well."

On March 16, Klum revealed to fans that Kaulitz had tested negative for coronavirus, but that she was still waiting for the results of her own test.

Klum previously went home sick from a taping of the upcoming season of America's Got Talent. The show -- like nearly every other TV and film production -- subsequently announced that they would be suspending production temporarily amid the outbreak.

See the video below for more on the how the coronavirus outbreak has been impacting Hollywood, as well as the numerous stars who have since tested positive for the virus.