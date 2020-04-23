Heidi Klum Keeps It Real in Quarantine With Post-Dinner Bare Belly Pic

Supermodels get food babies too! Heidi Klum kept it real on Wednesday when she shared a funny pic of herself, her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his twin brother, Bill Kaulitz.

In the image, the 46-year-old supermodel and TV personality is wearing a string bikini while lifting up her shirt to show off her bare stomach that she's sticking out. Tom and Bill similarly lift up their shirts, also showing off their own tummies.

"Dinner was good," Heidi captioned the pic of the trio.

Many followers related to Heidi's all-too-real photo, praising her in the comments.

"This is all of us after the lock down," one fan wrote, referencing the coronavirus quarantine. Another added, "Know how you feel."

One fan noted, "My breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner, snack, snack, and midnight snack was also good."

While some fans thought that Klum was clearly kidding, others speculated that the supermodel might, in fact, be revealing that she was pregnant.

"Food babies or 👶? ❤️," one commenter wrote.

"She IS pregnant," another insisted, while yet another added, "Not just a dinner for this result."

Heidi and Tom tied the knot back in February 2019. Last September, the Making the Cut star opened up about her special day to ET's Denny Directo, saying, "It was magical. I didn't want to come home."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below: