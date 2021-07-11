Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz and More 'Glee' Stars Reunite After Anniversary of Naya Rivera's Death

"Missed this crew so much!!!" Overstreet wrote on Instagram alongside two group photos, which also included writers Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson.

"So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people!! ❤️❤️❤️," he added.

Though Amber Riley didn't appear in the photos, she shared her thoughts in the comments with the emoji "🥺😭."

Morris shared the same pics on her Instagram with rainbow heart emoji.

Morris and many other Glee stars have also recently posted tributes to Naya, who went missing following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru on July 8, 2020. Her body was recovered five days later.

In an interview with ET, Naya's father George opened up about his daughter and how she always put her son first.

"He really became everything for her," he said. "Her focus was really on him and he was growing up as she was becoming a mother, she really leaned into that, really leaned into that and the word I want to use is maturity. She became very mature as a person and really receptive to other people's feelings."

"I watched the maturity in her after she had a child, before and after, big difference," George added.

Naya was pronounced dead on July 13, 2020. Authorities later shared that they believed that just before Naya's death, she mustered enough energy to push Josey safely back onto the boat as the boat started drifting, though couldn't save herself.

When asked what that final heroic act says about Naya, George shared, "Sort of the same mantra she used for life, you know, preservation, keep going, when things are hard, you keep pushing. It just shows you the strength of the person."

