Heather Morris Dances to Naya Rivera's Music While Opening Up About 'Very Personal' Grief

Heather Morris is letting herself grieve the loss of Naya Rivera. On Monday, the Glee star shared a video of herself dancing around to Rivera's song "Radio Silence" on Instagram. In the accompanying caption, Morris opened up to fans about how she's struggling to cope with the death of Rivera, who died earlier this month after a boat ride with her son at California's Lake Piru.

"I want to share something very personal with you all," Morris began. "Grieving looks very differently on everyone...but one things for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them. But @hubbell_woodshop reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them..."

"I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me 🙏🏻," the actress continued. "So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favorite."

Police announced on July 13 that they had discovered Rivera's body, five days after she went missing. The actress's Glee co-stars had been at Lake Piru to offer their support and have since mourned the loss of Rivera on social media.

On Tuesday, Chris Colfer penned a touching tribute to Rivera, praising her humor, talent, and ability to make anyone feel "protected."

"As an actress, Naya could tell a whole story with one expression. It didn’t matter how outrageous the plot was, she spoke with so much authenticity, she made you believe every word she said, and often, you’d forget she was acting at all," Colfer wrote in the piece, which was published by Variety. "Her heroic and groundbreaking portrayal of Santana Lopez on Glee inspired millions of young people around the world, especially in the LGBTQIA community, and it will be treasured for generations to come."

"As a friend, you could talk to her about anything. She was the cool older sister you went to for advice, to blow off steam, or to get the hottest take on the latest gossip," he continued. "Just being in Naya’s presence made you feel protected and regardless of the situation, you knew she’d have your back. She was never afraid to stand up to authority, she always called out mistreatment where she saw it and she always told you the truth -- even when it was hard to hear."

Colfer went on, remembering how badly Rivera wanted to be a mother, and marveling at how, "when her son Josey was born in 2015, it was like a missing piece of Naya had finally arrived." "Being a mom was perhaps Naya’s greatest talent of all, and as her final moments proved, Naya was an extraordinary mother until the very end," he said.

"Naya leaves behind a void that only Naya herself could fill. To have a friend like her, even briefly, is to be blessed beyond belief," Colfer said. "She is a shining example of the impact a person can have when one lives fearlessly. Her loss is a tragic reminder to celebrate every moment we possibly can with the people we love because the only thing we know for certain about life is how fragile it can be."

"To quote Naya herself, 'No matter the year, circumstance, or strife, everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. Tomorrow is not promised,'" he concluded.

