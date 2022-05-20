Hayley Kiyoko Puts a Queer Spin on 'The Bachelorette' With 'For the Girls' Featuring Becca Tilley (Exclusive)

Hayley Kiyoko put a queer spin on reality dating shows in the new music video for her song, "For the Girls," which features The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley.

ET was behind-the-scenes of the music video and got the inside scoop from Kiyoko herself. While the music video and song are upbeat and fun, Kiyoko's reasoning behind making it was a bit more deep.

"Not to get too deep, but with so many anti LGBTQ+ bills being passed right now, it's very challenging to feel hopeful for our community," the singer explained. "And so I wanted to create this for my fans, being able to watch this video, seeing people that look like them, thriving, being their true, authentic selves. And knowing that legislation trying to take that away from us is not going to take away our existence, our worth, our truth and the ability to find love."

Kiyoko's video plays out just like an episode of The Bachelorette, complete with limo arrivals and a rose ceremony, something Tilley -- who was runner up on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015 -- knows a little bit about.

"I think the Bachelor Nation's going to love this video," Kiyoko told ET. "I'm a huge Bachelor fan, so I really try to celebrate the show ... and I think they're going to love the surprise at the end too."

Besides hoping the tune makes her fans dance, Kiyoko told ET she "really just wanted to create an anthem celebrating women."

In a press release for the music video on Friday, Kiyoko explained further. "I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life,” she said. "'For The Girls' is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability."

She added, "The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told. It was so much fun to direct, especially since it’s a nod to one of my favorite reality shows of all time. I wanted the music video to give representation to all of us searching for love while not taking ourselves too seriously. Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together."