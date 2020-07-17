Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested On Charges of Domestic Violence and Assault

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault.

A source familiar with the legal process tells ET that Hickerson was charged Thursday night in an eight-count felony complaint alleging domestic violence and assault. He was booked the same day, and his bail is set at $320,000.

Panettiere recently reported to the Teton County Sheriff in Wyoming, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Santa Monica Police Department multiple serious instances of extreme domestic violence perpetrated by Hickerson during their year-and-a-half-long relationship, the source adds.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," Panettiere said in a statement to ET following Hickerson's arrest. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

Panettiere's attorney, Alan Jackson, also shared a statement to ET, which read, "After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life."

"Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served," the statement continued. "As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun."

ET has reached out to Hickerson's rep for comment.

A source close to Panettiere told ET on Friday that the 30-year-old actress has been undergoing successful treatment for alcohol abuse issues and is focused on recovery. "She's taking this big step as part of her recovery process," the source said. "She hopes that it will help someone else who is dealing with emotional or physical abuse."

Hickerson's arrest comes just two days after Panettiere was granted a restraining order against him. Hear more in the video below.

For anyone affected by abuse and needing support, call 1-800-799-7233, or if you’re unable to speak safely, you can log on to thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.