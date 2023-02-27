Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen's Cause of Death Revealed by Family

New information regarding the sudden and tragic death of Hayden Panettiere's younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, has been revealed by his family.

In a statement to ET, the Panettiere family, including Hayden, and their parents, mom Lesley Vogel and dad Skip Panettiere, shared the cause of death for Jansen.

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications," the family said.

They also remembered the late actor a week after his untimely death.

"Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

The family concluded their message by thanking fans for their support amid the difficult time.

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning," the family said. "We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

Like his sister, Jansen was an actor. He had several film and TV roles throughout the early 2000s, with credits on Even Stevens, The X's, Tiger Cruise, Racing Stripes, The Martial Arts Kid, The Walking Dead, Perfect Game and How High 2. His most recent role was in the 2022 Christmas film, Love and Love Not.

"Hayden is absolutely heartbroken," a source previously told ET. "She loved her brother unconditionally and the two shared a special bond."