'Hawaii Five-0' to End After Season 10

The long-running CBS action drama, led by series star Alex O'Loughlin, will officially end after the current 10th season, the network announced Friday. It will wrap up with a two-hour series finale on Friday, April 3.

O'Loughlin, who plays team leader Steve McGarrett in CBS' reimagining of the classic series, noted that the character and show have become synonymous with his career.

“This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life,” said O’Loughlin in a statement Friday. “Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

By the time Hawaii Five-0 signs off, the series will have aired 240 episodes. Since debuting in the fall of 2010, the show has been a consistent Friday night performer for CBS, where it has averaged north of 10 million viewers per episode when delayed viewing is counted.

The series currently stars O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride. Original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park exited the show after season 7 over a reported pay dispute. They will not return for the swan song. In the series finale, James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) will reprise their roles as part of the series' send-off.

In 2016, O'Loughlin opened up to ET about why he was ready to step away from Hawaii Five-0.

"I have an end date. I signed two more years, seasons seven and eight, and then I’m done," he said at the time. "I got too many injuries to contend with. This show is really important to me and I’m pretty sure the world can see that with what I bring. I really care about these characters, I’ve never phoned in my performances. Every single day, no matter how tired I am, I give it everything I can to make it as good as it can be but that takes a toll. I think if I’d have been an actor who didn’t care, I’d have less gray hair and I’d be a lot less tired. But I’m really tired. I do a lot of heavy lifting on the show, I have a harder schedule than anyone else but that’s just the way it is for No. 1. That’s cool, but it has to end."

Two years later, the actor seemed to change his tune about his time on the series, walking back his remarks about his personal "end date."

"I'm opening the door a little bit," he told ET in 2018. "A big part of this is that my back injury is doing a lot better after my stem cell treatments. It's a big deal when you hurt your spine; it's one thing to get your teeth knocked out or have torn ligaments and tendons, but that injury really scared me. A couple of years ago, part of my reality was if this stays this way, I can't [do this anymore]. What are going to do, Ironside? Put me in a wheelchair? That sort of shifted a little bit. It's the end of a very long season and we're almost at 200 episodes. It's tough for me to think about coming back to work right now, but I'm open to negotiations. I haven't heard much but yeah, I'm open to it."

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

