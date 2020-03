Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive for Coronavirus: Reports

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The disgraced movie mogul tested positive for the virus while in prison on Saturday, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Weinstein's rep for comment.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has confirmed that two inmates at the Wende Correctional Facility, located near Buffalo, had coronavirus. Weinstein was sentenced earlier this month to 23 years in prison after he was found guilty of rape in the third degree and of criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was held at Rikers Island before being transferred to Wende on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that at least 38 inmates in New York -- including at Rikers -- had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the CDC, as of Friday, New York had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo revealed on Sunday that the state now has over 15,000 confirmed cases and over 100 deaths. About 13 percent of people in New York who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized.

