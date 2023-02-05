Harry Styles Says There's 'No Best in Music' in Album of the Year GRAMMY Upset

Another GRAMMY upset!

Harry Styles took home the top GRAMMY award on Sunday night, winning Album of the Year for Harry's House over heavy favorites Beyoncé and Adele. The coveted Album of the Year award was the second GRAMMY of the evening for the 29-year-old English singer, following his earlier Best Pop Vocal Album win. He now has three GRAMMYs to his name, including his first in 2021 for "Watermelon Sugar" for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Styles beat out Adele's 30, Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres, Beyoncé's Renaissance, Lizzo's Special, Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti and ABBA's Voyage.

"S**t. Well, s**t," Styles said when he first approached the mic, which was censored on the CBS telecast.

"I've been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me. At a lot of different times in my life, I listened to everyone in this category when I'm alone. And I think like on nights like tonight, it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as bests in music," he said when he took the stage to accept the GRAMMY.

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio thinking, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these," he continued, noticeably stunned by the achievement. "This is really, really kind. I'm so, so grateful... I'm just so -- This doesn't happen to people like me very often. And this is so, so nice. Thank you very, very much."

Styles was nominated for six GRAMMYs this year, winning two for Harry's House: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. He was also nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for "As It Was."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.