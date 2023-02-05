Harry Styles Rocks 2023 GRAMMY Awards With High-Energy Dance Performance of 'As It Was'

Harry's House made itself a home at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night when Harry Styles left a raving audience on its feet after an energetic rendition of his hit single, "As It Was," at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

All eyes were on Styles as the singer -- dressed in a silver, glittering jumpsuit -- powerfully belted out the lyrics to "As It Was." On a rotating platform, Styles was joined by a group of backup dancers dressed in casual clothes. The performance was filled with upbeat choreography as the GRAMMY-winning singer sang the record-breaking Harry's House track.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMYs this year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "As It Was," and Album of the Year for Harry's House.

"As It Was" is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video. Harry's House is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Ahead of his epic performance, Styles already took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

"Thank you so much. This album, from start to finish, has been the greatest experience of my life. For making it with two of my best friends, to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for," the "As It Was" singer said during his speech. "So, I want to thank Rob, Jeffrey, Tommy, Tom, Tom, Tyler, and everyone who inspired this album, everyone, all my friends who supported me through it. Thank you so much. I wouldn't be here without you. Thank you so much."

Styles last attended the GRAMMYs in 2021, where he won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song, "Watermelon Sugar." That same year, he also scored nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.