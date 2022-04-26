Harry Styles on the 'Outdated' Notion of Sharing His Sexuality Publicly

For Harry Styles, sharing his sexuality publicly is an "outdated" concept. The 28-year-old singer covers the June issue of Better Homes & Gardens, and, in the accompanying interview, reveals why he hesitates to label himself publicly.

"I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine," he explains. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking."

Styles' stance is one he's taken before. In 2019, while addressing speculation that he's bisexual, Styles told The Guardian, "It's not a case of: I'm not telling you cause I don't want to tell you. It's not: Ooh, this is mine and it's not yours. It's: who cares? Does that make sense? It's just: who cares?"

As of late, Styles has been dating Olivia Wilde. The pair was first romantically linked in January 2021, after Styles signed on to act in the upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, which Wilde is directing.

While he may not like to discuss the particulars of his sexuality or romantic partners publicly, Styles is no longer ashamed of his sex life, a feeling he dealt with amid his One Direction fame.

"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with," he tells Better Homes & Gardens. "At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I'm a 26-year-old man who's single; it's like, yes, I have sex."

Tim Walker for Better Homes & Gardens

Last month, a source told ET that Styles and Wilde, 38, are "the real deal."

"They’re well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners," the source said. "... While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends."

As for his relationship with Wilde's children -- she shares Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, with her ex, Jason Sudeikis -- the source said that the couple's families "have blended so seamlessly."

Wilde's kids did not, however, appear on Styles' latest song, "As It Was," as some fans speculated. Rather, the child's voice at the beginning of the track belongs to one of Styles' goddaughters. The song, Styles tells Better Homes & Gardens, is about "metamorphosis."

As for his upcoming album, Harry's House, Styles teases, "It sounds like the biggest, and the most fun, but it's by far the most intimate."

"I just want to make stuff that is right, that is fun, in terms of the process," Styles says, "that I can be proud of for a long time, that my friends can be proud of, that my family can be proud of, that my kids will be proud of one day."

Harry's House is due out May 20. The June issue of Better Home & Gardens is available for pre-order now and on newsstands May 13.