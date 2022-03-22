Harry Styles' Mom Adores Olivia Wilde and the Couple 'Couldn't Be Happier,' Source Says

Olivia Wilde is still Harry Styles’ only angel! A source tells ET that the “Adore You” singer and the Booksmart director are going strong and couldn’t be happier and more secure in their relationship.

“They’re well past the 'crush' and infatuation phase and are solid partners. They’re the real deal,” the source says.

The sources adds, “While they have busy schedules and a lot of personal commitments, they make a point to prioritize time with each other. They are pretty low-key and really just love spending time together along with their families and friends.”

When it comes to family, Wilde, 38, and her two children, Otis, 7, and 5-year-old Daisy, are already making a good impression on the 28-year-old musician’s family. “Harry's mother adores Olivia and her kids! Their families have blended so seamlessly," the source says.

The duo, who have been dating since 2021, were recently spotted taking a stroll in London. Wilde rocked an oversized sweater, jeans and sunglasses as she walked with the One Direction alum, who kept it casual in a jacket, T-shirt and distressed denim combo along with a face mask.

Wilde and Styles’ time in his home country also works because her ex, and the father of her children, Jason Sudeikis, is currently filming Ted Lasso there. “With Ted Lasso filming right now, the U.K. is basically home base, which works well for everyone,” the source notes.

As Vogue's January cover star, Wilde was asked about the "furor" over their romance, which blossomed as they worked on her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she told the magazine. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”