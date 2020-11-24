Harry Styles Earns First-Ever GRAMMY Nominations

Things are looking "golden" for Harry Styles, who just earned his very first GRAMMY nominations!

Styles' sophomore solo album, Fine Line, scored three nods on Tuesday as the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. He became the first One Direction member to be recognized after the group was perpetually snubbed by the awards show.

Thought he missed out on his predicted "Big Four" breakthrough, Styles landed nods for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar," and Best Music Video for "Adore You."

Following the announcement of One Direction's extended hiatus in 2015, Styles embarked on his solo musical career. He released his self-titled debut album in May 2017, which was critically acclaimed and commercially successful but failed to gain GRAMMYs recognition.

In 2020, with the release of Fine Line -- which debuted at No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, breaking the record as the biggest sales debut from an English male artist in the U.S. -- Styles became a bonafide solo pop superstar, paving his own path in music, as well as fashion and entertainment. (He also recently made history as Vogue's first-ever solo male cover star, donning a lace-adorned Gucci gown for the photoshoot.)

In July, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of 1D, Styles penned a heartfelt message about his time in the band. "I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up," he wrote. "I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way."

Writing that he couldn't believe it had been 10 years since the band was formed -- on the British singing competition show, The X-Factor -- he thanked everyone for their support before saluting his former groupmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

"And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together," he added. "Here’s to ten. H."

The 63nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and broadcast live on CBS.