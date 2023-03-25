Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Making Out in Tokyo

Did anyone have Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski on their 2023 bingo card? The two stars were spotted in multiple videos circulating online making out on a street in Tokyo, Japan, where Styles is currently touring.

Styles, 29, was spotted wearing a black jacket and pants while Ratajkowski, 31, was seen in a pink puffer coat and dress. In another video the pair were seen dancing in the street together as music played in the background.

ET has reached out to reps for Styles and Ratajkowski for comment.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski out in Tokyo recently pic.twitter.com/ftPOpNrY4v — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) March 26, 2023

Styles split from actress and director Olivia Wilde in November 2022 after almost two years of dating.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. They share son Sylvester, 1. Since then she has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson, and Eric Andre.

"I do think that there is this kind of thing of any time I'm seen with somebody, people are like, 'Oh, they're in a relationship' and it's like, 'What if I'm just spending time with somebody?' I haven't been dating for a relationship," Ratajkowski said on a January episode of her podcast High Low. "I'm definitely open to it if I met somebody who felt like they were additive to my life and I wanted to spend time with, but in general, I've just been trying to enjoy myself and experiences."