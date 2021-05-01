'Harry Potter' Actress Jessie Cave Reveals Her 3-Month-Old Baby Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

As England announced a new strict lockdown, British actress Jessie Cave was in the hospital with her 3-month-old son, Tenn. The 33-year-old Harry Potter actress, who played Lavender Brown in the film franchise, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her baby boy in a tiny hospital bed.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive," Cave wrote. "He’s OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

The mother of three urged her followers to "take extra care in the coming weeks" as there is currently a new variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, named SARS-CoV-2, that is more contagious than the previous.

"Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year," Cave added. "Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors."

She also asked her followers to "wish baby a speedy recovery."

Cave welcomed her baby boy in October just 40 minutes after her water broke. The little guy spent the first week of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), but has since grown big and strong.

