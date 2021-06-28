Harry Connick Jr. Cast as 'Daddy' Warbucks in 'Annie Live!'

Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks has been cast in the highly anticipatedAnnie Live! musical. None other than GRAMMY winner Harry Connick Jr. will play the wealthy businessman who adopts orphan Annie.

The casting news comes after it was confirmed that Taraji P. Henson will portray the devious Miss Hannigan.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie Live! and working alongside Taraji P. Henson is a dream come true,” Connick said. “I love this show, and its musical message of love and hope couldn't come at a better time.”

Executive producer Robert Greenblatt was just as excited, stating, “We are thrilled to have Harry Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks. He’s a true entertainer who sings — and dances — with the best of them, and he will bring a completely fresh approach to this character. And he will give Taraji P. Henson‘s Miss Hannigan a run for her money for Annie!”

Meanwhile, the search continues for the role of Annie. Interested families can visit https://castittalent.com/Annie_Live for more information and a link to upload their audition. Rehearsals will be held in New York during the months of October and November.

The live production of the beloved Tony-winning hit musical, inspired by the classic comic strip that first appeared in 1924, will air Thursday, Dec. 2 on NBC.