Harrison Ford Is Back as Indiana Jones in First On-Set Photo

After all these years, the costume still fits!

On Monday, Josh Gad shared a behind-the-scenes look at Harrison Ford wearing his iconic Indiana Jones getup, hat included. "All is right in the world. Welcome back Dr. Jones," Gad captioned the pic of a masked-up Ford speaking to a few crew members.

It was announced in December that the 78-year-old actor would be returning for the fifth and final film in the beloved franchise.

"Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones," the company announced through the official Star Wars Twitter account. "At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey."

As for when fans can see the film, the tweet concluded, "Adventure arrives July 2022."

Ford has not played the world-traveling, Nazi-punching archeologist since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull -- the fourth film. In March 2016, the action star opened up about being excited to play the character again while on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I'll be ready," he said confidently.

"The opportunity to work with [producer] Steven [Spielberg] again and the chance to revisit this character which has brought pleasure to so many people -- not to mention, me," he explained. "It's great fun to play this character. It's great fun to work with Steven. I'm looking forward to it."

As for who will be starring alongside Ford, it was announced in April that Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the cast. The studio also confirmed that John Williams, who's scored every Indiana Jones movie since Raiders of the Lost Ark, will return as the film's composer.